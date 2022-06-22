Company Relocates From Broadway to Across North America

Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

It seems that everyone is moving in one way or another. Dancing With The Stars might move to Disney+, Magnolia Network is moving to HBO, and now a new show is moving out of the Big Apple and traveling across the country. After returning from a COVID shutdown in 2020, the Stephen Sondheim and George Furth revival is coming to a close on Broadway and will be working remotely in the near future. The musical Company announced on Tuesday that it would be ending its Broadway run on July 31 after 300 performances, according to a press release. Starring Patti LuPone and Katrina Lenk, the revival has won five Tonys this year, including Best Revival and Best Featured Actress for LuPone. This musical marked the last show that the late Sondheim saw to fruition before his death this past November; the show dedicated a performance to him on the night of his passing.

However, it won’t be long before the reimagined show returns to audiences. Company will make its return to the [box] office next year as they have a North American tour planned for the 2023-2024 season. A revival for a revival!