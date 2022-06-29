Court to Erika Jayne: Return the Jewels

Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV

Erika Jayne has been ordered to hand over a $750,000 pair of diamond earrings, since a court has ruled they were purchased with ill-gotten gains. Jayne’s estranged ex, Tom Girardi, was found to have bought the diamonds with “settlement funds from the trust account created for a class action handled by Thomas’ firm Girardi Keese were used to pay for the diamond earrings,” according to Law360. The court does not believe that Jayne knew the earrings were purchased with embezzled cash, but that doesn’t make them any less illegally acquired. Girardi claimed the earrings had been stolen from their home, but they were allegedly found in a safe, per Us Weekly. “Once again, Erika is facing consequences for past actions taken by Tom Girardi and Girardi Keese,” said Jayne’s lawyer. Erika did nothing wrong. In fact, the judge specifically found no fault or knowledge on the part of Erika.” Okay, but as the Met is finding out, you tend not to be able to keep stolen goods. Even if you didn’t know they were stolen.