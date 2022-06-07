Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock Are Co-Headlining a London Show

Trauma-bonded comedians Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock have announced that they will be co-headlining a large arena show on British terf — I mean turf. The Chappelle-Rock doubleheader will take place on Saturday, September 3, at London’s O2 Arena. Both men have been in the news this year for being physically assaulted while performing: Rock was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars, and Chappelle was rushed onstage at the Hollywood Bowl during the “Netflix Is a Joke” comedy festival in May. Chappelle has also been in the news for his continued insistence on using the trans community as the butt of tiresome jokes, something he has in common with England’s own transphobic Netflix-special comedian Ricky Gervais. This show will take place after Rock co-headlines a five-night comedy tour with fellow A-list comedian Kevin Hart, with tickets going on sale Friday, June 10. Better have the Queen’s Guard working security.