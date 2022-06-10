Demi Rockvato Retvrns With ‘Skin of My Teeth’

EMO LOVATICS ALERT: Demi Lovato left outer space and is making a grand return to rock music with “Skin of My Teeth,” the first single off their next album HOLY FVCK, out August 19. In the song’s music video, Lovato references addiction while sitting in a bathtub and being haunted by a reaper, singing lyrics like, “I’m just tryin’ to keep my head above water / I’m your daughter, I’m your mother, I’m your father, I’m just a product of the problem,” and the chorus intro: “I’m alive by the skin of my teeth / I survived but it got harder to breathe.” But what’s exciting is the return of Rockvato, the stan name for Rock-and-Roll Demi. This new era signals to iconic 2008 and ’09 Demi tracks like “La La Land,” “Here We Go Again,” and “Don’t Forget,” although this time, delivered with scream-ier notes, as well as more edge, metal, experience, and (title alert) no fucks. Black nail polish, you’re back, sweaty! Rage and watch the music video now.

