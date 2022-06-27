Andy Fletcher, Depeche Mode’s Keyboard Savant, Dead at 60

Photo: Jakubaszek/Getty Images

Update, Monday, June 27 at 7:05 p.m.: Depeche Mode has shared the cause of death for keyboardist Andy Fletcher at the request of his family. “Andy suffered an aortic dissection while at home on May 26,” his fellow band members Dave Gahan and Martin Gore wrote in an Instagram statement. “So, even though it was far, far too soon, he passed naturally and without prolonged suffering.” The pair wrote that they have had “a strange, sad, disorienting few weeks” since their bandmate died at age 60. Gahan and Gore gathered with Fletcher’s friends and family to celebrate his life in a London ceremony last week. The statement also thanks fans who have shared tributes and sent support in the wake of Fletcher’s death. “It honestly means the world to all of us,” it reads. “Andy, you’ll be missed, but certainly not forgotten.”

Original story published May 26, 2022 follows.

Andy Fletcher, a founding member of British electronic-rock trailblazers Depeche Mode, has died at the age of 60. Fellow band members Dave Gahan and Martin Gore confirmed Fletcher’s passing in a statement on social media. “We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate,” it reads. “Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint.” As Depeche Mode’s keyboardist for over four decades, Fletcher’s work epitomized the dark and industrial sound that became synonymous with the band since its formation in 1980: He powered introspective anthems such as “Personal Jesus” and “Enjoy the Silence,” but also enjoyed layering in elements of pop, as heard in “Just Can’t Get Enough,” over 14 albums. “I will probably eternally feel loyal to the simple pop melodies and the lightness they stand for,” he explained in 2009. Most recently, Fletcher was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Depeche Mode as part of its 2020 class, which was a ceremony highlight.