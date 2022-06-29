Diablo Cody Reviving Horror Comedy with Lisa Frankenstein

It’s, like, totally alive! Deadline broke news today that Diablo Cody is bringing reviving the teen girl horror-comedy genre with Lisa Frankenstein. Now that Jennifer’s Body is officially in the canon, it’s about time. Set in 1989, the film will follow an unpopular teen girl who accidentally brings a “handsome Victorian corpse” back to life, and constructs the perfect boy in her tanning bed. Cole Sprouse and Freaky powerhouse Kathryn Newton are set to star. Their exact roles weren’t specified, but Victorian corpse feels in the Sprouse wheelhouse. Shooting is set to begin later this summer. In the meantime, you can catch Sprouse as professed weirdo Jughead Jones for one last season of Riverdale, and Newton in her MCU debut, Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.