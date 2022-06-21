Finally! Diane Warren Awarded Honorary Pity Oscar.

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Until now, the main difference between Susan Lucci at the Daytime Emmys and Diane Warren at the Oscars was that Lucci eventually won. Well, no more. Kinda. Warren will be awarded an honorary Oscar at this year’s Governors Awards in November, according to a press release from the Oscars. Warren has famously been nominated for 13 Oscars. She was nominated for the first time in 1987, for Mannequin’s “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now,” but — maybe because her songs tend to be overproduced and schlocky — she has yet to win. Luckily for her, the Governors Awards exist, and Warren will receive one without ever needing to win a competitive award. Does this mean that she will probably never win the actual thing? Maybe! But beggers can’t be choosers, so congratulations, Diane!

The other winners this year include Euzhan Palcy, the first Black woman to direct a film for a major Hollywood studio, and director Peter Weir, who has been nominated for both good films (The Truman Show) and bad ones (Dead Poets Society, sorry) but has never won until now. Michael J. Fox is also receiving an honorary Oscar, specifically the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, for his work with the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. We’re happy for all of them, but if Warren had to win for anything, we’d want it to be for A Star Is Born’s intentionally great ass song.