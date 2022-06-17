Oi! Guy Ritchie’s Doin’ Disney’s Live-Action Hercules

Photo: Getty Images; Disney

Disney’s going back to the CGI Cave of Wonders where Guy Ritchie sleeps swaddled in a CGI magic carpet upon mounds and mounds of CGI gold to disturb his slumber for another “live-action” animated film remake. Deadline reports that the Aladdin director is helming the long-rumored live-action remake of the studio’s 1997 fan favorite, Hercules. The project apparently already has a first draft of a script by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings screenwriter Dave Callaham, who is also writing the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse with Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

Ritchie’s 2019 version of Aladdin may have not been a critical success, but it did gross over a billion dollars. We can only pray to Zeus that Ritchie has learned to direct musical numbers since then, and that the movie takes some artistic cues from the Public Theater’s 2019 stage version of the show. Ritchie might also want to take a gander at this publication’s previous suggestion that a live-action Hercules invite Danny DeVito to reprise his role as a shirtless hirsute goat-man. Because honey, when we say “Hunk-ules,” we say it with our whole hairy-goat-man chest.