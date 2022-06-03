Well, Dr. Oz Has Won the Pennsylvania GOP Senate Primary

Photo: Bonnie Biess/Getty Images

Looks like The Dr. Oz Show might not be on TV for a while, because his political campaign — the reason that his show isn’t airing in some places anymore — isn’t over yet. Per Politico, Mehmet Oz, better known as Dr. Oz, has won the Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary. His opponent, David McCormick, conceded the election amid a statewide recount. “It’s now clear to me, with the recount largely complete, that we have a nominee,” McCormick said on Friday, June 3. “And today, I called Mehmet Oz to congratulate him on his victory, and I told him what I always said to you, that I will do my part to try to unite Republicans and Pennsylvanians behind his candidacy, behind his nomination for the Senate.” Oz, who was endorsed by fellow former TV host Donald Trump, wrote on Twitter that he looks forward to continuing his campaign and ensuring that the Senate seat “does not fall into the hands of the radical left.”

Meanwhile, Democratic nominee John Fetterman seemed befuddled by the news that he would be facing off against Oz, a longtime New Jersey resident. “I ACTUALLY LIVE IN PENNSYLVANIA!!!” Fetterman tweeted after Oz’s win was announced. “Please consider rushing $10 to our campaign right now to help me beat New Jersey’s Dr. Oz in November.” Oz has faced scrutiny not only for his credentials as a Pennsylvanian, but also for his history of making false or baseless medical claims. Naturally, he was one of the 10 celebrities that the Trump administration approved for a COVID-19 ad campaign. And he can expect even more publicity ahead of the midterm elections. According to the Associated Press, Democrats view this particular Pennsylvania race as one of the best opportunities to pick up a seat in the closely divided Senate. In other words, a celebrity surgeon could potentially determine which political party controls the Senate. Ah, America.