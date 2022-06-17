Drake Makes 23 Women His Wives in ‘Falling Back’

Drake simultaneously marries 23 women in the nine-minute music video for his new single “Falling Back” off his latest album Honestly, Nevermind — begging the question: How can you both support nearly two dozen women while documenting your frequent gambling forays on IG? Will there be any money left over for the sister-wives? Are they planning on starting a TLC reality show about their travails? The video begins with a cameo from serial cheater and sometimes basketball player Tristan Thompson as the rapper’s best man. (It’s almost like he’s being annoying on purpose.) “It’s a good time for me,” Drake tells Thompson. “I’m ready to settle down, I’m in love.” To which the athlete replies, “You only get married once.” YOMO, everybody. Cut to the expansive ballroom, where the 23 brides wait their turn to exchange secret handshake vows with Drake while a “FREE YSL” card briefly blazes onscreen. After the ceremony is the reception, with tableaus of the wedding party seated like the Last Supper. Guests dance to the only hit in the whole thing — “Best I Ever Had (Wedding ver.).” Then, the whole party transforms into a dark, smokey oontz-oontz club, complete with lasers and blue lights. A DM from my 16-year-old brother read: “nah bruh Drake made an Abercrombie and Fitch playlist 😭.” Don’t know about all that, but what I do know is Drake, at his big age, still fantasizes about women lining up to be with him. And he better have paid those 23 women in something other than exposure. Watch the whole affair above.

