Drake Announces Surprise Album, Honestly, Nevermind, Dropping Tonight

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for TNT/2017 Getty Images

Just nine months after his latest album release, the Certified Lover Boy is in labor and going to deliver his next baby tonight. Drake, who is currently being sued for the Astroworld tragedy, surprised fans Thursday evening by announcing that his seventh studio album, HONESTLY, NEVERMIND, is coming out at midnight via Instagram. The album’s artwork features the title in an airbrushed font accompanied by pastel rainbow shadow. While Drake has not given any further details on the surprise release, he has been hinting for months on Instagram that he has been working on a new project. Does this mean that the Taylor Swift picture he reposted has manifested into a feature from her? Or will The Beatles finally make an appearance on a Drake track? Drake will surely spill all the details during tonight’s debut of his upcoming radio show, Table for One on Sound 42, on Sirius XM tonight.

This post will continue to be updated once the album releases tonight at midnight.