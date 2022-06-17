The Internet’s Divided on Drake’s New Album

When Drake announced that he would drop a surprise album, fans were more than excited. Two Drake albums in one year? Almost unheard of. But once Honestly, Nevermind dropped Thursday night, some fans said just that when they heard the album. While there were people who hoped for an album similar to Scorpion or Views, the new album is heavily inspired by New Jersey club music, otherwise known as “oontz oontz” music. Fans only had hours to prepare for Drake’s seventh studio album and came through with memes to defend, or make fun of, the latest release. Either using pre-existing memes or coming up with completely original ones, Twitter went into “Overdrive” to talk about Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind, playing at a department store near you.