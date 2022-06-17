The Internet’s Divided on Drake’s New Album

Photo: John Phillips)/Getty Images

When Drake announced that he would drop a surprise album, fans were more than excited. Two Drake albums in one year? Almost unheard of. But once Honestly, Nevermind dropped Thursday night, some fans said just that when they heard the album. While there were people who hoped for an album similar to Scorpion or Views, the new album is heavily inspired by New Jersey club music, otherwise known as “oontz oontz” music. Fans only had hours to prepare for Drake’s seventh studio album and came through with memes to defend, or make fun of, the latest release. Either using pre-existing memes or coming up with completely original ones, Twitter went into “Overdrive” to talk about Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind, playing at a department store near you.

Me enjoying Drakes album while y’all hate it 😭 pic.twitter.com/qstlz2t6y5 — Ki (@Kitranada) June 17, 2022

Forever 21, H&M and American Eagle after this Drake Album. pic.twitter.com/w5vT90iCup — HTB ♨️ (@HenryTheBlasian) June 17, 2022

Drake read every Pitchfork review telling him to start experimenting and he gave us this pic.twitter.com/RQLh9OwkZI — Ahmed🇸🇴/Hire Me Already (@big_business_) June 17, 2022

drake got my hips swaying like a bad bitch — Corn ⚕ (@luhblix) June 17, 2022

this how you gotta listen to this drake album trust me pic.twitter.com/vputGtbuZA — Zack Fox (@zackfox) June 17, 2022

They saying drake making oontz oontz music?????? — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) June 17, 2022

drake’s album finna have everyone’s instagram captions on lock for the rest of the year — juju 💰 (@ihyjuju) June 16, 2022