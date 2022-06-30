Glenn Frey Would Not Approve of This Nonsense

Photo: Consequences/Twitter

I mean, sure, lighten up while you still can and don’t even try to understand, but … but … okay, this is pretty great. A large-scale brawl broke out during the Eagles’ concert at Hyde Park on June 26, with the U.K.’s Metro outlet reporting, incredibly, that the fight occurred within the VIP section while the fellas performed mellow anthem “Take It Easy,” a song second in irony only after “Peaceful Easy Feeling.” (Sample chorus lyric: “Take it easy, take it easy.”) Metro’s footage shows several people engaged in punching, shoving, and choke-holding behavior, which resulted in numerous concertgoers — who paid up to $500 for VIP access — being escorted out by security. The source of the conflict hasn’t been released, and the band, ever the soft-rock professionals, at no point stopped harmonizing about loosening their loads amid the brawl. (Also: Maverick was in attendance! Did he see anything from the rafters?)

This is as good of a time as ever to note that the Eagles have a limited social-media presence and are usurped in Google’s search bar by a professional football team, which, to this writer, just seems wrong. Only one of these Eagles were the brains behind the following lyrics, though:

There’s talk on the street it’s there to remind you, Doesn’t really matter which side you’re on. You’re walking away and they’re talking behind you, They will never forget you ’til somebody new comes along.

So good.