Elliot Page Calls Out ‘People’s Obsession With the Binary’

The June 21 episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers welcomed Elliot Page to promote season three of The Umbrella Academy, out today on Netflix. The actor spoke about his character’s transition this season, which corresponds with his own. Page came out as trans in 2020, and he tells Meyers that when he discussed his transition with showrunner Steve Blackman, “he seemed really excited about incorporating it into the show.” Page also praises the addition of trans writer Thomas Page McBee to the staff.

Meyers asks how Page feels, as an out trans public figure, when faced with hateful negativity, but Page says he’d rather focus on “the degree of joy that I feel, the degree of presence that I feel. I feel a way that I really never thought possible for a long, long time. So that’s really what I’m focusing on and embracing the most.” Page describes transphobia as “unfortunate” because “whether you’re trans, gender nonconforming, cis, we all have these expectations and limits and constraints because of people’s obsession with the binary and how we’re all supposed to live our lives. So to me it’d be so special for us to all be able to connect and talk about how similar we are in all of our journeys.”