Faith Hill Hated Not Shaving Her Pits for 1883

They call it the wild west for a reason. Yeah, because of all the gunfights and train robberies, but also because of the hygiene. In Variety’s Actors on Actors, Faith Hill discussed the realities of portraying a pioneer gal with Courtney Cox. Taylor Sheridan demands verité from his actors, and that apparently includes armpit hair. Sheridan apparently had Hill’s husband/co-star Tim McGraw break the news “Taylor actually called my husband. We were at a wedding, our nephew’s wedding, and he said, ‘Who’s gonna be the one to tell your wife that she has to stop shaving under her arms?’” she said. “And I’m thinking, ‘What? We’re at a wedding. Can this wait?’ He goes, ‘No, stop tonight.’” Hill suggested using pit-merkins, but was shot down. “I don’t laser, but I may now, so I never have to do that again,” Hill said. “It really grossed me out, I have to say.” Fun Fact: shaved armpits weren’t a thing until King Camp Gillette ginned up demand for hairless underarms with a massive ad campaign in 1915. That’s 32 years before the Yellowstone prequel. Tough luck, Faith.

