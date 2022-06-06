Ok, Who’s Not Jon Hamm’s Wife in the New Season of Fargo?

Photo: David Crottys/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

A quick Google search can show you that Jon Hamm is, in fact, not married and is dating an actress named Anna Osceola. That’s if you take the information at face value. The Emmy-winning television series Fargo has decided to challenge the age old question: who is Jon Hamm actually married to? Fargo returned with a new cast of characters and an important wife-related mystery to be solved. The upcoming season of the anthology series Fargo, which follows an ensemble cast of characters who are a part of a murder investigation, is set in 2019 and asks, “when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?”

Jon Hamm (Top Gun: Maverick), Juno Temple (Ted Lasso), and Jennifer Jason Leigh (The Hateful Eight) are joining this season as Roy, Dot, and Lorraine, but only their names are known and the specific character details are currently under wraps. Based on the season premise, it’s likely that Hamm thinks he’s married to someone but who! Is it Temple? Or maybe Leigh? Or it’s *insert your name here* for a fan fiction-inspired season twist? Hopefully, it’s one long build-up to the greatest Borat-inspired, “My wife!” joke.