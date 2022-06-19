Thank You, Celebrities, For Posting Your Hot Dads on Father’s Day

Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Webster’s Dictionary defines “holiday” as “an excuse to post.” Today is Father’s Day, a.k.a. DILF-mas, and the celebs made sure to join in the festivities. And if some of them included sponcon, like the Father’s Day post by Bachelor Nation alum Jared Haibon, so be it. Whether celebrating their hot dads, or being hot dads themselves, a good hot dad time was had by all. Well, most. TMZ is apparently on Nick Cannon watch, and noted that he only got Happy Father’s Day posts from two of his five baby mamas. Last year was Cannon’s most fatherly Father’s Day, as he celebrated the births of three kiddos: Zen, Zion, and Zillion. Below are some of the holiday’s best, brightest, and dadliest dad posts.

