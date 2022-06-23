Photo: Kevork Djansezian/BAFTA LA/Getty Images for BAFTA LA/2016 Kevork Djansezian/BAFTA LA

It’s one thing when there are only rumors swirling around for a new possible sequel from your favorite show. But it’s another thing if it means an iconic character like Jon Snow will be coming back for his own spin-off series. And the series author and a co-star Dragon Queen confirm it’s happening. Whether or not you’re optimistic about one of the four Game of Thrones spin-offs in development, it must give at least some comfort to know that Snow himself is the one calling the shots, at least for one he’s starring. Those closest to Kit Harrington in the GOT universe spoke out about his involvement in the upcoming sequel to Game of Thrones with the working title Snow.

George R.R. Martin confirmed on his personal blog that Snow is coming… but not for a while. Describing the Hollywood Reporter piece as “largely correct,” he confirmed that the working title for the series is Snow and has been in development “almost as long as the other three” GOT spin-offs. Martin reassured fans that he is involved with all the animated shows and four spin-offs; the latter are “still in the script stage.” While Martin is skeptical about if the scripts will become a fully formed series, a Queen (of Dragons) is more optimistic.

Emilia Clarke also weighed in on the Snow spin-off and revealed that it was Harrington’s idea and he had brought in his own team (showrunners, writers) to the project. She told the BBC that he had told her all about it and that “It’s been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he’s in it from the ground up. So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington.” Clarke also laughs when asked if she’d reprise her role, stating that she thinks she’s “done” being a Targaryen, for now. Maybe seeing Harrington in costume will convince her to come back.