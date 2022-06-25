Photo: Matthew Baker/Redferns

As American musicians take the stage at Glastonbury this weekend, many have used their stage time and spotlight to criticize the United States Supreme Court for its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Olivia Rodrigo surprised her audience by bringing out the U.K.’s Lily Allen for a special duet of Allen’s “Fuck You” while addressing yesterday’s news. During her speech before introducing Allen, Rodrigo dedicated the song to “the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a shit about freedom.” She also voiced her fears by emphasizing that she’s “devastated and terrified” and that “so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this [decision].” Rodrigo specifically called out Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh by name, exclaiming, “We hate you!” at the end.

Other musicians who addressed yesterday’s Supreme Court decision during the festival include Billie Eilish, who said it was a “really, really dark day for women in the U.S.” and couldn’t “bear to think about it any longer in this moment,” and Phoebe Bridgers, who led a chant against the Supreme Court. “Who wants to say ‘fuck the Supreme Court’ on three?” Bridgers asked the crowd. “Fuck that shit,” she continued. “Fuck America. Like, fuck you. All these irrelevant old motherfuckers trying to tell us what to do with our fucking bodies.” Sunday’s lineup includes Charli XCX, Clairo, and Lorde; all three have already spoken out about the decision online.