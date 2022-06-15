Harry Styles Plays a British Carol in My Policeman, Innit?

“My international pop superstar” is becoming “my policeman.” The teaser for Harry Styles’s new film, My Policeman, is filled with beautiful Brits, 1950s lighting, and a whole lot of longing. ’Arry will play Tom, one-third of a love triangle that sees his character caught between his wife, Marion, played by The Crown actor Emma Corrin, and Patrick, played by David Dawson. The trailer shows one gay neck grab and two straight kisses (one lips, one cheek) told through the point of view of Patrick, who definitely shows up the least in this teaser. We’re expecting that the film will be gayer than the trailer, which is light on plot but high on Bri’ish vibes. Directed by Michael Grandage, the film is in theaters October 21 and Prime Video on November 4. Here’s hoping that we can move past sculptural gay lovemaking between mates.

