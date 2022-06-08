Harvey Weinstein Getting Charged With Indecent Assault in London

Photo: JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

Fresh off having his New York sexual assault conviction upheld, Harvey Weinstein is set to catch some international charges. According to People, British authorities are getting ready to charge the former Miramax studio head with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in London. The alleged incident took place in August 1996, according to the press release issued by Crown Prosecution Services. “Charges have been authorised against Harvey Weinstein, 70, following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation,” it read. “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

Weinstein is currently serving 23-year prison sentence in New York, after his convictions for criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree were upheld earlier this month. He is awaiting trial in Los Angeles on multiple sex crime charges.