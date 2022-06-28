HBO Orders True Detective: Night Country to Series

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Shutterstock

Greetings, gumshoes! Today, HBO gave a series order to True Detective: Night Country, which will spinoff the True Detective franchise in chillier new directions. Night Country comes from showrunner and executive producer Issa López and will star Jodie Foster and Kali Reis. According to a press release from HBO, the show follows detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) as they investigate the disappearance of six men from an Arctic research station in Ennis, Alaska. In true True Detective fashion, they will “confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.” The series will film in Iceland. The original 2014 series was directed by Cary Fukunaga, who has recently faced allegations of emotionally abusive behavior.

We can’t wait until five years from now, when this too will be spun off into, uh, False Detective: Day City.