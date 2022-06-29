High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Trailer: What Time Is It?

What time is it? Time to finally see Olivia Rodrigo glance at the camera for five seconds! But really, it’s time to see the cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series gather again for a summer-camp excursion full of love, drama, and Frozen as Disney+ releases the trailer for the third season of the meta mockumentary series about the kids who go to the actual East High to pursue theater and sing show tunes. Thanks, Zac Efron! Sadly, this summer camp doesn’t seem to include baseball or golf, from what we can tell in the trailer, to which we say … Corbin Bleu is right there!! But there is guest star Jojo Siwa, graduating from glittery bows to a fantastic glittery tux, to greet the Wildcats — composed of Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, and Frankie Rodriguez — at Camp Shallow Lake, so bonus points! Meanwhile, Rodrigo’s Nini stays behind to think about her feelings with Miss Jenn and guest star Jesse Tyler Ferguson as “an old family friend” of Nini’s. “It feels like these last few years have been leading up to something big,” she says. No kidding, Nini. Can this show get any more meta?

