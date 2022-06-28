Come, Little Millennials, the Hocus Pocus 2 Teaser Will Take Thee Away

“Sam Richardson runs a magic shop” should be a good enough logline to carry a movie. Instead, it’s but one moment in the first teaser trailer for Disney’s long-awaited sequel to Halloween favorite Hocus Pocus that homes in on a new generation of teens dabbling in witchcraft. Two friends light the black-flame candle after Richardson tells them that “legend has it, it’s on the 16th birthday that a witch gets her powers.” Sure enough, this creates what appears to be a hellmouth unleashing the Sanderson sisters onto Salem yet again. Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, and Sarah Jessica Parker are back in their old roles. They’re looking for the stage, and SJP’s witch eyebrows are as severe as ever. “Lock up your children” indeed … so they stay in and watch Hocus Pocus 2 with you on September 30 on Disney+! It doesn’t matter if they’re easily frightened; no way will this be as scary and cursed as Midler’s Twitter.

