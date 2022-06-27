The New Elvis Channel Will Have Fans All Shook Up

Can’t help falling into a post-Elvis binge? Cinedigm, known for its free AVOD content, has launched a brand-new channel dedicated to the King of Rock and Roll. A partnership with Elvis Presley Enterprises and Authentic Brands Group, the Elvis Channel is available on free streaming platforms Amazon Freevee, Sling TV, LG Channels, and others. It features a hunk, a hunk of Elvis programming — running longer than Baz Luhrmann’s nearly three-hour epic — from memorable specials and movies like Elvis: Aloha From Hawaii, The ’68 Comeback Special, and Elvis by the Presleys to a number of themed programming blocks inspired by the man himself: Elvis’s Favorites, Friends of Elvis, Elvis-Inspired Reality and Lifestyle Programming, African American Artists That Inspired Elvis, and ’50s Rock n’ Roll Rebel Movies. Sadly, none of the programming blocks seems to include Lilo & Stitch, but they do have The Beverly Hillbillies and John Wayne and Bruce Lee movies.
The Elvis Channel is not currently on the Roku Channel, Pluto TV, or Tubi — three major free streamers — but Cinedigm’s chief strategy officer and president, Erick Opeka, told Variety that the ad-supported channel will be “fully distributed” soon, as the media company continues to discuss the channel’s expansion with “everybody.” Here’s hoping that the Elvis Channel will soon be available on Pluto TV (and that Lilo & Stitch will live on the Friends of Elvis programming block).
