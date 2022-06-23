Hunter Schafer Passes on Lexi’s Play to Star in Hunger Games

Hunter Schafer. Photo: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

The Hunger Games prequel continues to draw today’s most exciting young actors into the arena. Lionsgate announced that Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer has officially joined the cast of the upcoming dystopian flick, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Schafer will join the series as Tigris Snow, the mentee and older cousin of Coriolanus Snow.

Other casting announcements arrived in a far less straightforward manner. In a Taylor Swift–inspired move, West Side Story and Snow White’s Rachel Zegler posted a cryptic tweet (tweet!) on May 30 where the first letter of each word spelled out “Lucy Gray Baird,” the protagonist in the Hunger Games prequel. The following day, Deadline confirmed that Zegler had been officially cast to join the series as Baird, a tribute from District 12. Starring in another beloved franchise where you can show off your insane singing voice? It’s like killing two songbirds with one stone. Directed by Francis Lawrence, Schafer and Zegler join Tom Blyth as a young Coriolanus Snow, the antagonist in the original series, who mentors Baird as she captures everyone’s attention by singing during the reaping ceremony. Assassin’s Creed and Macbeth screenwriter Michael Lesslie will pen the script for the adaption of Suzanne Collins’s book series.

This post has been updated.