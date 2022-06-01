Jada Pinkett Smith Brings the Slap to the Red Table

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

If there was any justice, nay, any peace in this world, we would never have to hear about Will Smith knocking Chris Rock upside his head live on TV at this year’s Oscars ceremony. The incident was think-pieced and debated to death, with its ramifications stuck in the news cycle for a long, mind-numbing week. But the universe isn’t that kind, so on June 1, Jada Pinkett Smith addressed the slap for the first time in an episode of her Facebook series Red Table Talk, where healing is famously done. With alopecia as the subject of the episode, Pinkett Smith addressed Rock’s mean-slash-rude-slash-lame joke about her shaved head resulting from a battle with the disease. “Now about Oscars night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile,” Pinkett Smith told viewers. “The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening.” Pinkett Smith insists that the Smith family “has been focusing on deep healing.” Hope we’re all healed enough to put this issue to rest.