James Marsden to Put His Life in Westworld’s Hands Again

Photo: Rachel Luna/WireImage

Best of luck, Donut Lord. Per Deadline, James Marsden is returning to the world of Westworld for season four. “Sometimes you have to go away to come back,” he said during a surprise appearance at the ATX Festival on Saturday night. “We learn to speak cryptically on this show. This has been seven years of our show and yeah, it’s an amazing thing to be a part of and see where the story goes. From the beginning, I didn’t know where it was all gonna go, but I’m glad to see it now.” Marsden previously lived (and died and died and died) as gunfighter host Teddy Flood in the first and second seasons of the HBO series about a futuristic Wild West–themed amusement park staffed by robots. His character was a love interest to Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores, who was (spoiler!) killed off two years ago in the season-three finale. But that doesn’t mean we won’t see the actors onscreen together again when the new season premieres on June 26. At the ATX Festival panel, Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy revealed that Wood will play a new character, Christina, a writer who is from a city that looks like New York. “Dolores is dead. But I really like Evan and she’s also kind of clinging so I had to bring her back,” Joy explained. According to Deadline, Christina will go on a date with Marsden’s character, whoever he is. But he could have some competition — apparently, Ariana DeBose’s character might have a crush on Christina, who also happens to be her roommate. Things can’t ever be simple for Marsden on this show, it seems.