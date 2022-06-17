Jean-Louis Trintignant, Enigmatic French Star, Dead at 91

Jean-Louis Trintignant in The Conformist. Photo: Mars/Marianne/Maran/Kobal/Shutterstock

Jean-Louis Trintignant, a prolific French actor with a nearly seven-decade-long career and starring roles in art-house classics, died on June 17. He was 91. His wife, Marianne, and his agent confirmed the news with Agence France-Presse. Trintignant had over 130 screen and 50-plus stage credits to his name and was a muse to visionary directors like Bernardo Bertolucci, Krzysztof Kieślowski, François Truffaut, Eric Rohmer, Claude Chabrol, and Michael Haneke, to name a few. Trintignant made his film debut in the 1955 French film If All the Guys in the World. Other notable early roles include And God Created Woman, A Man and a Woman, and The Great Silence, the latter of which earned him the Silver Bear for Best Actor at the 1968 Berlin International Film Festival. He later became known for his starring turns in Z (where he won Best Actor at the 1969 Cannes Film Festival), My Night at Maud’s, and The Conformist. In 2013, he won the César Award for Best Actor for his role in Amour. Trintignant’s most recent role was in the 2019 film The Best Years of a Life, where he reprised his character from A Man and a Woman.