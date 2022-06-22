Jerry Hall and Rupert Murdoch Reportedly Divorcing

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall are reportedly divorcing, after six years of marriage. The model and self-described “billionaire tyrant” wed in March 2016, when he was 85 and Hall was 59. It was what the Washington Post called Murdoch’s “fourth, and shortest, marriage.” It was Hall’s first, although she did have a longterm partnership and several children with Mick Jagger. While together, the pair even had a couple name: RupHall

It was Murdoch’s third marriage to Wendi Deng that appears to have inspired everyone’s favorite comedy(?) Succession. While married to Deng, a former News Corp employee, Murdoch broke the trust controlling his media empire to include his two daughters from his third marriage. Heir apparent Lachlan Murdoch (say this in a Logan Roy voice in your head) fucked off to Australia. Then big chunks of Murdoch’s empire went to Disney, he married Hall, and Lachlan returned to the News Corp fold. According to WaPo, the split from Hall is unlikely to affect the trust, but that “he may be more inclined to take more interest in the goings-on of the two companies his family controls.”