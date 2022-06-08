Lollapalooza Is About to Be One-Seventh of a BTS Concert

Hobipalooza takes place on June 31. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Nope, this isn’t a “Daydream” — BTS’s J-Hope is headlining Lollapalooza 2022. The announcement puts the festival 14 percent closer to being a BTS concert, to the satisfaction of thousands of ARMY members. The rapper-singer-dancer’s set, on Sunday, July 31, marks the highest-profile performance for a solo member of BTS. It’s also a “Mic Drop” moment for K-pop as a whole, with J-Hope becoming the first South Korean artist to headline a major festival stage — just three years after we were celebrating Blackpink performing at Coachella at all. J-Hope is replacing Doja Cat, who pulled out of her summer touring obligations to recover from tonsil (sorry, throatussy) surgery. And he’s not the only K-pop giant joining the festival, with label BIGHIT also negotiating a booking for boy band Tomorrow X Together on Saturday, July 20. Now to cross our fingers that J-Hope brings a few guests — and gets that percentage up a bit.

