President Biden made his in-house interview debut as a sitting president on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night. If that sounds like a lot of moderators on a “first,” it is. Technically this isn’t even Biden’s first time being interviewed by Kimmel, but it was still a get. Biden was in LA for the Summit of the Americas, and what better way to drive neocons up the wall than have Public Enemy Number 1 interviewed by (Inexplicable) Public Enemy Number 2.

But the Fox News crowd was wrong about it being a puff piece interview; Kimmel grilled POTUS on gun control like he was a rack of ribs. Kimmel opened with a question on gun control, namely, where is it? “You find people who are worried, I believe, that if they vote for rational gun policy, they’re going to be primaried,” the President said. “And they’re going to lose in a hard right Republican primary.”

Biden went on to talk about how well he gets along with Mitch McConnell: “He’s a guy that, when he says something, he means it.” Kimmel immediately countered with McConnell’s conflicting statements on when it is or isn’t chill to confirm a Supreme Court justice. Biden also pushed the insulin price cap, which got a huge pop in the audience. But for most of the discussion, Kimmel and Biden ping-ponged along the same general vectors: Do Something, Vote For Me To Do Something, We Already Did.