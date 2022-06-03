Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change, and More Drag Queens Are Filming Comedy Specials

Here’s a comedy challenge they can all win. Comedy Dynamics announced it will film specials for six RuPaul’s Drag Race queens at this year’s Tribeca Festival. And the lineup includes two of the queens already gracing our screens on the Drag Race All Stars all-winners season, season-five winner Jinkx Monsoon and AS4 winner Monét X Change. Think we’ll get more of Jinkx’s winning impressions? The lineup also includes season-one winner BeBe Zahara Benet, season-nine runner-up Peppermint, season-seven and AS6 runner-up Ginger Minj, and season six’s Darienne Lake. “It’s crystal clear that drag-queen stand-up is one of the most exciting and currently exploding areas of the genre,” said Brian Volk-Weiss, CEO of Comedy Dynamics and director of all six specials. Indeed, the sextet joins a small list of queens already with stand-up specials, including Bob the Drag Queen, Trixie Mattel, and Katya Zamolodchikova. The specials will shoot during Tribeca Festival, June 15 to 17, at Warsaw Concerts in Brooklyn. As RuPaul would say: Make us laugh!