Photo: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Police pushed actor Jodie Sweetin at an abortion-rights protest in Los Angeles, per video posted to social media. A photographer for local outlet L.A. Taco captured footage of the Full House actor being thrown to the ground by police officers at a protest near the freeway on June 25. Sweetin got up afterward, according to the video, and a representative told The Hollywood Reporter she is “okay.” The LAPD, meanwhile, told the magazine that officers were keeping protestors from getting on the freeway. “The force used will be evaluated against the LAPD’s policy and procedure,” the department said in a statement. Sweetin shared footage of police attacking other protesters at the same action on her Instagram Stories afterward.

It pained me to see @JodieSweetin thrown to the ground by members of the LAPD as she was trying to lead a group of peaceful protestors away from the freeway…SMH @LAPDHQ what are y’all doing? pic.twitter.com/1oizimOyaA — Mike Ade (@bellikemike) June 26, 2022

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Sweetin said she was “extremely proud” of the protests in L.A. “Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken,” she said. “This will not deter us; we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until all of us are free.”