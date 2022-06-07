Director Todd Phillips Reveals That Joker Sequel Is On The Way

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

If you succeed the first time, why not Deux it once more, just for a bit of fun. 2019’s most divisive movie is about to come back for seconds and revive the Twitter discourse. Director Todd Phillips revealed in an Instagram post that another Joker film was in the works, with Joaquin Phoenix reportedly attached. The first photo shows a red script with “Joker: Folie á Deux, written by Scott Silver and Todd Phillips,” and the second shows Phoenix reading the script. “Folie á Deux” in French translates to an identical or similar mental disorder affecting two or more individuals, usually the members of a close family. Deadline reports that while Phoenix hasn’t officially signed a deal, he is close to closing a contract to reprise his role. In 2019, The Hollywood Reporter said that Phillips had already been working on a sequel to the Oscar-winning film. Scott Silver, who wrote the first film alongside Phillips, reportedly joins the sequel.

Vulture will continue to update this post as more news develops.