Jon Snow May Come Back for the Throne

Umm… Kit Harington is going to be Jon Snow again? No, you’re not about to get Krissed; it is a real rumor spreading throughout the Hollywood media outlets like an alchemist’s wildfire. Kit Harington is reportedly reprising his role as Jon Snow in a Game of Thrones spin-off series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series, which would follow Snow after the events of Game of Thrones, is in early development at HBO. While it is too early to tell if the series will see the light of day, fans have already expressed their doubts online after what happened with the finale.

Several Game of Thrones spin-offs have lived and died in the development offices of HBO. 10,000 Ships followed warrior queen Princess Nymeria, set almost 1,000 years before GOT. Another number-filled prequel, 9 Voyages, followed Lord Corlys Velaryon, a.k.a. The Sea Snake, the Lord of the Tides and head of House Velaryon. The only spin-off to see the green-lite of day has been House of the Dragon, out on August 21. House of the Dragon, announced as a Game of Thrones “successor show,” takes place 300 years before the original series, during the Targaryen civil war in Westeros. Characters from the defunct 9 Voyages will appear in HOTD if you were itching for more ships.

While there has been a lot of false hope for a post-GOT show, the Snow spin-off has a good chance of happening.