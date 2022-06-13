Jeremy Renner Ghosted Josh Brolin

Haweye and Thanos. Photo: Shutterstock; Getty Images

You already know that a Thanos snap can eliminate half of all existing life-forms, but did you know it can also double all Josh Brolin life-forms? It’s true, and Brolin demonstrated it in his Variety “Actors on Actors” conversation, in which he was interviewed by Josh Brolin. The segment wasn’t always meant to be a Donald Glover–inspired jerk sesh, because the interview was supposed to be between Brolin and his Avengers: Endgame co-star, Jeremy Renner. But, as the first sentence of the article explains, the Hawkeye actor was a “last-minute no-show.” No further explanation given. Brolin, left hanging, does the best he can, saying things like, “I’ve always been a big fan,” and “Thanks man, I appreciate that,” to himself. At one point, he says he’s always described playing Thanos as “doing black-box theater in New York in the ’70s or something.” Whether this statement is just a troll or a commentary on the socially isolating experience of acting in a mo-cap suit in a Marvel green-screen dungeon somewhere is left ambiguous.

We reached out to Renner’s rep to ask why he stood Brolin up. No response yet. Renner has gone ghost mode.