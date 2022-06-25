Julie Andrews Has a Favorite Minion

Look, Julie Andrews is 86 and has grandchildren. How does she NOT have a favorite minion?! Those yellow little jelly beans from the most successful animated franchise are irresistible to the Silent Generation and Zoomers alike. Personally, my favorite one is the one who gave the toilet cleaner unicorn to Agnes. And also the one that broke loose blocking a highway in Ireland. Andrews sat down with Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show to talk about her favorite minion and her role as Gru’s mother in Minions: The Rise of Gru. She called the minions “adorable” before impersonating her favorite one. “There’s one that just says, ‘Hello!’” exclaimed Andrews. She then went on to talk about playing Gru’s mother, who she describes as “one of the worst characters you could possibly imagine,” as she is the “worst role model for a mother.” Andrews smiled and found it a “delight” to play a cartoon villain, even if she has to be mean to her favorite minion.

