Justin Bieber Takes the Summer Off to Recover From Facial Paralysis

After some fortunate news that the Biebs was feeling better, Justin Bieber shared he is taking more time off to recover from complications caused by Ramsay Hunt syndrome, including facial paralysis. Bieber announced, alongside his tour promoter AED Presents, that he will be postponing the “remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July, including at Summerfest at the @amfamamp in Milwaukee, WI,” according to Billboard. He will be rescheduling shows and offering refunds to fans that had hoped to see the Pisces singer in the U.S. this summer; he’s still scheduled to perform later this year in Europe. Bieber, who revealed that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome last week, is currently recovering from partial facial paralysis as the virus attacked nerves on his face. His wife, Hailey Bieber, reassured fans on Fallon on Thursday that Bieber is going to be “totally okay.”