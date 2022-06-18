Justin Bieber Takes the Summer Off to Recover From Facial Paralysis

Photo: Sean Zannis/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

After some fortunate news that the Biebs was feeling better, Justin Bieber shared he is taking more time off to recover from complications caused by Ramsay Hunt syndrome, including facial paralysis. Bieber announced, alongside his tour promoter AED Presents, that he will be postponing the “remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July, including at Summerfest at the @amfamamp in Milwaukee, WI,” according to Billboard. He will be rescheduling shows and offering refunds to fans that had hoped to see the Pisces singer in the U.S. this summer; he’s still scheduled to perform later this year in Europe. Bieber, who revealed that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome last week, is currently recovering from partial facial paralysis as the virus attacked nerves on his face. His wife, Hailey Bieber, reassured fans on Fallon on Thursday that Bieber is going to be “totally okay.”

(1/4) Statement from Justin Bieber’s tour promoter AEG Presents: “In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July, including at Summerfest at the @amfamamp in Milwaukee, WI on Friday, June 24, 2022 will be postponed. pic.twitter.com/vr75GwQmB4 — Summerfest (@Summerfest) June 16, 2022

(2/4) Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer." — Summerfest (@Summerfest) June 16, 2022

(3/4) Details on the rescheduled Summerfest show will be made public shortly. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase once the rescheduled date has been determined. Tickets will be honored for all rescheduled dates. — Summerfest (@Summerfest) June 16, 2022

(4/4) Fans who previously purchased tickets for the Justin Bieber concert at Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance on June 24 will receive a digital 2022 Summerfest General Admission ticket valid any day of the festival. — Summerfest (@Summerfest) June 16, 2022