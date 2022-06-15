Justin Bieber Reveals ‘Serious’ Facial Paralysis From Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Update, June 15, 3:10 p.m.: He’s getting better, folks! Hailey Bieber had good news to share today on Good Morning America, which is that Justin is “doing really well” in his recovery process for Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which causes facial paralysis. “He is getting better every single day,” she said. “He’s feeling a lot better. Obviously, it was just a very scary and random situation to happen, but he’s going to be totally okay and I’m just grateful that he’s fine.” Hailey then gave GMA an update on her own health, having suffered a “mini-stroke” in March. She says she had a procedure “to close this hole in my heart.” Hailey said that going through a health scare in the public eye “forces you to be up-front about what’s going on,” which leads to “a lot of really important and amazing conversation.” She then pivoted to talking about her skin-care brand.

Justin Bieber shared that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a condition that affects a nerve near the ear and causes facial paralysis. “As you can see, this eye is not blinking,” he said on Instagram on Friday. “I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis in this side of my face,” the singer says, addressing the right side of his face.

“So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically obviously not capable of doing them,” he continued. “This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but obviously my body’s telling me I gotta slow down, and I hope you guys understand, and I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100 percent, so I can do what I was born to do. But in the meantime, this ain’t it. Gotta go get my rest on so that I can get my face back to where it’s supposed to be.”

Bieber canceled tour dates for the week in Toronto, Ontario, and Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. “Can’t believe I’m saying this,” he wrote in an Instagram Story. “I’ve done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse. My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctors orders). To all my people I love you so much and I’m gonna rest and get better!”

Bieber said he’s doing “facial exercises” and will get better.