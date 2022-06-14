Justin Lin Has Found a New Bald Man to Work With

Bye-bye Vin Diesel, hello Saitama. Per Deadline, Fast & Furious franchise filmmaker Justin Lin has found another famous baldy to direct. After exiting Fast X, Lin is now attached to helm a live-action One Punch Man movie for Sony Pictures. The adaptation is based on the popular manga of the same name, which was first born as a viral web comic by Japanese artist ONE in 2009. Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner, who previously collaborated on Venom and Jumanji: The Next Level, will write the script. Father-son duo Avi Arad and Ari Arad, who co-produced the Ghost in the Shell live-action movie, will produce. For the uninitiated, One Punch Man centers on Saitama (a.k.a. the Caped Baldy), who can defeat any opponent with a single blow. That overwhelming power also explains his indifferent personality and appearance — when you’re so strong, it’s hard to feel challenged. An official manga series from ONE and illustrator Yusuke Murata became a worldwide hit and led to an anime series, video game, and mobile game. Lin’s upcoming adaptation, which is the latest addition to the superhero franchise, is reportedly set to start production by the end of 2022. As we wait for more details, here’s hoping that the movie’s cast will, ahem, pack a punch.

