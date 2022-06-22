Justin Timberlake Apologizes for Dancing Like Justin Timberlake

Photo: Shannon Finney/WireImage

Justin Timberlake issued a public apology to his fans for dancing like a corny dad at the Something in the Water Music Festival the night of June 18. “Maybe it was the khakis, it was a real khaki vibe. But I’m going to make this up to you,” he said on Instagram stories. Timberlake was filmed attempting the Beat Ya Feet dance, and was thoroughly roasted on social media for the effort. Timberlake evaded taking true responsibility for his dance actions, blaming his feet for the gaffe. “DC, I want to apologize to you for two reasons,” he said, pointing to his feet. “Here and here! I had a long talk with both of them, individually, and said ‘don’t you ever do that to me again.’”

gentle reminder that justin timberlake won't see your tweets but your friends who use kohl's cash will https://t.co/6BA5EpFQSj — elizabeth catte (@elizabethcatte) June 21, 2022

The list of people Justin Timberlake has apologized to continues to expand. In 2019, he apologized to wife Jessica Biel for getting spotted holding hands with his Palmer co-star. Then in 2021, he issued a joint apology to Janet Jackson and Britney Spears for how he handled the early aughts. Now do the Prince estate.