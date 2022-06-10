Enter Kid Cudi’s Animated World in Entergalactic

Say “What’s up?” to animated Kid Cudi — sorry, Scott Mescudi for official television business — in the first look at his new series Entergalactic. Longtime actor Cudi developed the Netflix series, a love story between two artists in New York City, alongside Black-ish creator Kenya Barris and also stars with Jessica Williams. Oh, and he’s got a new song in the trailer, too, if you thought he’d put the whole music thing on pause for this. The series also stars Cudi’s No. 1 fan Timothée Chalamet and a stacked list of musicians, including Ty Dolla $ign, 070 Shake, and Teyana Taylor. Oh, and Vanessa Hudgens and Macaulay Culkin on top of it all. This teaser is quiet about plot details, and we’ll have to wait a bit longer to fully enter this animated world, with Entergalactic set to drop in the fall.

Related