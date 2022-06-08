Kristen Stewart Calls For Gay Ghosthunters

Photo: Noam Galai/WireImage

First, Kesha comes out with a ghosthunting show and now Kristen Stewart announces she’s also producing another one? It’s truly the pride month that keeps on giving. Stewart posted a video on friend and hairstylist CJ Romero’s Instagram calling for queer paranormal experts for an upcoming reality show. “I’m teaming up with Scout on the most gayest, most fun-est, most titillating queer ghost hunting show ever,” said Stewart in the video. Produced by the creators and producers of Legendary, Queer Eye, and The Hype, the show is calling for queer ghost hunters, mediums, psychics, and historians on the behalf of a “major streamer”, according to the casting call. While Stewart did not call out looking for werewolves, the show is still in its early stages. It’s never too late to add vampires, Kristen!