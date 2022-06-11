Leah Remini to Replace Matthew Morrison on So You Think You Can Dance

Photo: Getty Images for International

Reality TV veteran, noted cult deprogrammer and occasional dancer Leah Remini is set to replace Matthew Morrison as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance, following Morrison’s firing from the show. Remini joins fellow judges Stephen “Twitch” Boss and Jojo Siwa, and said in a statement, “I am thrilled to join So You Think You Can Dance on its milestone 300th episode. I look forward to guiding these incredibly talented artists through this competition as a fan of the show and a great admirer of dancers.” Morrison exited the show earlier this month after he sent “flirty direct messages on social media” to a female contestant. The Glee actor then disputed the firing in an Instagram video, claiming that the allegations were “blatantly untrue.” Remini, who finished in fifth place on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars in 2013, might not have a ton of dance experience, but is at the very least an excellent judge of character. Remini will make her SYTYCD debut on June 15.