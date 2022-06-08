What’s Up With Lil Nas X and BET?

Photo: Emma McIntyrecademy/Getty Images for The Recording A

After being snubbed at the BET Awards nominations last week, Lil Nas X isn’t letting his grudge go. Today, he posted a clip to Twitter of an unreleased track called “Late To The Party,” where he calls out BET at the beginning of the song. “F*ck BET” is repeated in the opening of the new song as Lil Nas dances in the clip. He also announced in another tweet that YoungBoy Never Broke Again would be having a guest verse on the song. Lil Nas continued to explain to his followers that while he has been nominated for and won a Grammy for his work, he has not gotten “just 1 nomination from my own people.” His last nomination from BET was in 2020 for the Best New Artist award, but he has not been nominated since the, despite having two #1 songs on the Billboard chart in 2021. The BET Awards are on Sunday, June 26 at 8 p.m.

BET has issued a statement to Deadline on Lil Nas X as well as posted a video to their Instagram on the rapper:

We love Lil Nas X. He was nominated for a Best New Artist BET Award in 2020, and we proudly showcased his extraordinary talent and creativity on the show twice: he performed “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus at “BET Awards” 2019 and his “BET Awards” 2021 performance was a highlight of our show. No one cheered louder that night than BET.

Unfortunately, this year, he was not nominated by BET’s Voting Academy, which is comprised of an esteemed group of nearly 500 entertainment professionals in the fields of music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers, and creative arts. No one from BET serves as a member of the Voting Academy.

At BET, we are passionate advocates for the wonderful diversity that exists within our community. We are committed to using all of our platforms to provide visibility and inclusion for all of the many intersections of the Black community.