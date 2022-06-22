Lil Tjay in Surgery After New Jersey Shooting

Photo: Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Lil Tjay went into emergency surgery after being shot in New Jersey last night. TMZ reported the rapper was a victim of a double shooting in Edgewater. At 9 a.m. ET on June 22, the outlet reported Tjay was in surgery; the rapper’s condition is currently unknown. The two victims were shot at an Exxon gas station and a Chipotle, with the victim at the Exxon station sustaining one gunshot wound and the victim at the Chipotle sustaining multiple. Police responded to a 911 call at 12:08 a.m. for the Chipotle victim, Fox 5 New York reported. Per that outlet, both victims were 22, making it unclear which was 22-year-old Tjay. A rapper from the Bronx, Tjay, born Tione Jayden Merritt, released his second album, Destined 2 Win, in April 2021.