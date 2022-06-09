Halsey’s AnTik-Tokipated Song Is Finally Free

After being held hostage by the music industry’s clutches, Halsey’s highly antik-tokcipated track, “So Good,” is finally out. Halsey claimed in a Tik Tok in May that they weren’t allowed to release the song immediately because they had to create a “fake” viral moment on the platform before announcing it. Whether it was a staged moment or created enough fire to force their record label to release the track, it is finally out. Produced by Tobias Karlsson and Max Martin, “So Good” features lyrics like, “When you left I bet you held her body closer/ I was hoping you would tell her that it’s over/You’re all I think about, and everywhere I look/ I know it’s bad, but we could be so good…” The official music video that Halsey mentioned was already finished when they tried to release the song earlier is coming out tomorrow, June 10, and will be directed by Halsey’s partner, Alev Aydin.

