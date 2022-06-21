Lil Nas X Is Fashionably “Late To Da Party”

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)/FilmMagic

After a series of fake promotional ads that promised BBLs and homophobic dogs for presaving his latest single, “Late to Da Party,” Lil Nas X has announced that the anticipated track is out this Friday, June 24, featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again. In a video resembling an ad for the BET Awards show, Lil Nas parodies their feud by including clips of him winning awards from other shows and his performance from last year’s BET Awards, where he sang, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”

LATE TO DA PARTY 🎈

THIS FRIDAY! pic.twitter.com/4fQcBzCEsd — obamas cousin (@LilNasX) June 22, 2022

Lil Nas X played a snippet of the song earlier this month that featured the lyrics, “Fuck BET,” referring to his nominations snub at their awards show. The BET Awards are happening this Sunday, just two days after he releases the track. BET responded to Lil Nas X’s comments by stating that no one from the network is on the voting academy for the awards show, and they support the “Industry Baby” singer. While Lil Nas has not directly commented on BET’s statement, he has continued to make fun of the network and found his own way of celebrating his music by creating more of it.

LATE TO DA PARTY w/ YOUNGBOY

THIS FRIDAY! 💸🍾 pic.twitter.com/ry4Iw0pUUf — obamas cousin (@LilNasX) June 22, 2022