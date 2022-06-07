Lizzo Teases Her Upcoming Scripted Series for Amazon

Photo: Anna Webber/Getty Images for Prime Video

Lizzo may be building up her diversifying her portfolio for an EGOT since she’s already one-fourth of the way there. Her new show, Amazon’s Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is a reality competition series where plus-sized dancers compete to join Lizzo on her upcoming tour. The show is now in consideration for an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Competition Program and Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program. Now, the “Good As Hell” singer is moving into the scripted space with a new project that she describes as “a dream” to Variety. With her first-look deal with Amazon Studios, Lizzo shared she would be developing “so many ideas” with the streamer. While she won’t spill any specific details about the upcoming series, she promises that she’s working on “big ideas” for the small screen.